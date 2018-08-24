Temperatures slowly warm back to the 90s next week

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures fall down into 70s and 60s for your Friday evening, an absolutely gorgeous end to the work week. Enjoy your Friday night plans! Morning lows dip into the 50s once again in many spots under clear skies. Highs make the low-80s for most locations under partly cloudy skies and relatively comfortable humidity levels. We jump into the mid-to-upper 80s with slightly higher humidity to round out the weekend under partly cloudy skies. A stray late shower will be possible, but most locations stay dry.

HEATING UP: We heat it up to start next week. Morning lows hover around a muggy 70-degrees Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low-90s each day. Very low thunderstorm chances return each day. Any development would be short lived with locally heavy downpours. Most locations stay dry with heat index values near 100-degrees each day.

NEXT RAIN CHANCES: Our rain chances return in a more active fashion Thursday and Friday. We start cooling down again, too. Highs only make it to the low-to-mid 80s Thursday with afternoon thunderstorm chances. Clouds increase throughout the day with mostly cloudy conditions lasting through Friday. Off-and-on shower chances currently persist on forecast guidance models with highs in the upper-70s to finish next week.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long