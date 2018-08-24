Thousands of Corvettes roll into the Carlisle Fairgrounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, CARLISLE, Pa.-- The gates are open this weekend at the Carlisle Fairgrounds, for the thousands of corvettes rolling in for the annual Corvettes at Carlisle event.

All the fun kicked off on Thursday, August 23, and will wrap up on Sunday, August 26. Mike Garland the Public Relations Manager says Thursday already drew several thousand people, and he expects that number to go up.

You can walk through the rows and rows of cars and get a closer look at the over 5,000 corvettes on the fairgrounds. From classics, to newer, and modern-- they have it all. Roughly 50 corvettes are available to be purchased, so don't forget your check book if you're looking to make a big purchase!

There's something for everyone to enjoy this weekend with a kids activity area, corvette trivia, food and more.

Tickets are available online for a discounted price or they can be purchased at the gate, and kids 12 and under get in for free.

For more information on the Corvettes at Carlisle you can visit their website.