Willow Street Fire Co. chief passes away suddenly

LANCASTER — Lafeyette Fire Company announced Thursday the sudden passing of a Willow Street Fire Company Chief Mike Reese.

“Chief Reese served in the Lancaster County Fire Service for several decades,” Lafayette Fire Company said in a Facebook post. “He was a friend to many of our members and was always willing to help us out with anything we needed.”

Reese has volunteered with several EMS agencies, worked in the ER at Lancaster General Hospital and was an assistant supervisor at Lancaster County 911 in addition to his time in the fire service, the post added.

“Chief Reese dedicated his life to helping others. May he now rest in eternal peace. Words cannot express the amount of pain this loss is on all of us,” the post concluded.

Willow Street Fire Company has not issued any statements on social media about Reese’s passing.