× York woman accused of submitting fraudulent timesheets to Lancaster County employer

YORK — A 25-year-old York woman is facing theft by deception charges after police say she submitted false time sheets requesting payment for work she didn’t perform.

Talisha Onyea Long was working for Primary Staffing Services on the 1500 block of Oregon Pike in Manheim Township, Lancaster County, when the alleged thefts occurred, according to Manheim Township Police.

Long allegedly submitted a timesheet claiming she worked on August 1, August 2, and August 3 and received $657.23 in compensation for the time, police say. She then submitted another timesheet indicating she worked every day from August 5 through August 11, and attempted to obtain $1,531.13 in payment.

Primary Staffing Services determined that the timesheet was fraudulent and did not pay it. An investigation determined the first timesheet was also fraudulent, police say. A criminal complaint was filed.