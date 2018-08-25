× Above normal temperatures are back in the forecast

Rounding out the Weekend: We finish the weekend on Sunday warmer, and bit more humid compared to the past couple days. Look for highs in the mid 80s, light southerly winds, and partly cloudy skies. It is the winds out of the south that will continue to bring in the warmer, more humid air for the start of the week ahead. Low pressure to our north across the eastern Great Lakes will bring energy to help trigger the airmass in conjunction with daytime heating. This means some areas may see a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Our last week of August: High pressure is in control over the central Appalachians and across much of the mid-Atlantic and will influence our weather for the next few days. Warm southerly flow will help to bring a return of temperatures in the low 90s for the first half of the week. We turn slightly cooler – but with an active pattern setting up for the latter half of the week. A cold front approaches from our west early Thursday and brings an increased chance for showers and storms. Look for highs around 80 on Thursday and Friday – and perhaps even cooler in the upper 70s on Saturday (Sept 1).

Enjoy the week ahead!

Alan Petko