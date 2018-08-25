× Community in Gettysburg invited to complete mural at Lincoln Square

GETTYSBURG, Adams County — If you walk through an alley behind Lincoln Square in Gettysburg, you will see the beginnings of a mural.

And if you want to be a part of bringing that mural to life, all you have to do is pick up a paintbrush.

The non-profit community art group Waldo’s and Company, is gathering to paint the mural with a paint-by-numbers approach that the whole community can be a part of.

When the mural is complete, it will be a painting of the “brain forest.”

And with the way the alley is set up, you can’t see the whole painting at once–you will need to walk through the “brain” forest to understand the whole picture.