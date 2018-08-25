× Enola man attempts to shave woman’s head during domestic dispute

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — East Pennsboro Township Police responded to a domestic dispute along the 100 block of Front Street in Fairview Township at about 6:12 a.m.

Jeremy Dorwart, 41, of Enola, was found arguing with a woman attempting to leave the area, according to police documents. Dorwart was charged with simple assault and harassment.

Dorwart grabbed the woman while she was attempting to leave, shoved her to the ground and attempted to shave her head with electric clippers, according to reports.