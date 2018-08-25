× Fundraiser and bake sale honor late owner of Val’s Cafe

LEMOYNE, Cumberland County — The family of a woman known for giving back to the community is asking the community to return the favor after the owner of a popular cafe died earlier this month.

Val Springs owned Val’s Cafe in Lemoyne, Cumberland County.

Val’s customers knew her for her big smile and generosity, with a special “pay-it-forward” cork board in her cafe.

Today, “Hero in the Fight,” one of the outreach groups Val supported through her cafe, held a bake sale to help support her family and remember the amazing person she was.

The family has also set up a Go Fund Me campaign to raise money for Val’s memorial and her children. You can donate to the campaign at: https://www.gofundme.com/for-val?sharetype=teams&member=610966&rcid=r01-153478997029-9ece3565364b423c&pc=ot_co_campmgmt_w