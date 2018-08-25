× Mutt Strut raises money for a new animal shelter in New Freedom

YORK COUNTY — The dog days of summer may soon be coming to an end, but an event today let four-legged friends in York County show what they’re made of.

The Mutt Strut, hosted by Animal Rescue Inc., is a one mile walk along the York city rail trail.

Walkers raised money for the shelter in New Freedom.

The event was followed by the group’s 14th annual Dogs’ Day in the Park at the Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom.

The event included over 140 vendors and rescues, games and contests, a flea market, raffles, demonstrations and many other activities.

Animal Rescue Inc. is a For Life shelter, and this event gives them a chance to not only fund raise, but also have a good time. After all, a dog is a man’s best friend.