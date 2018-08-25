× Penn State Hershey Medical Center warns of possible measles exposure

Staff at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center are in the process of notifying patients and visitors known to have been in or around the Emergency Department check-in area between 8:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on Aug. 18 that they may have been exposed to the measles virus.

Possible exposure includes any patients and visitors who arrived or left through the Emergency Department check-in area during that time.

A spokesperson for Penn State Hershey Medical Center says on Aug. 18, a patient exhibiting symptoms consistent with measles arrived in the Emergency Department. Due to those symptoms, the patient was promptly placed in a negative pressure room and precautions were taken to avoid contact with other individuals.

Patient blood test results returned on Aug. 24 suggest the clinically suspected diagnosis of measles is very likely. After blood test results returned, staff at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center took immediate steps to identify patients and visitors who may have been exposed and began contacting them individually.

Measles is a highly contagious but vaccine-preventable disease that spreads through coughing, sneezing or other contact with the mucus or saliva of an infected person. People may be more susceptible to measles if they were born after 1957 or they have not received two doses of the MMR vaccine.

Because staff quickly took the appropriate steps to isolate the patient, the risk of the infection spreading is thought to be relatively low. However, the Medical Center has notified staff who were in contact with the patient that they may have been exposed.

Anyone at risk of exposure is advised of the following signs and symptoms of measles. Signs and symptoms include:

r ash

high fever

runny nose

cough

red, watery eyes.

These symptoms typically appear one to three weeks after infection.

The Milton S. Hershey Medical Center is advising anyone who is exhibiting these symptoms to contact their healthcare provider. Anyone unable to contact their healthcare provider can reach out to the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Contact Center at 1-800-243-1455.

The Medical Center is coordinating with the Department of Health on additional notification of the public as appropriate.

You can find more information on measles on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. ​

Statement from the PA Department of Health:

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine today alerted residents who visited the emergency department check-in area at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Dauphin County, from 8:30 to 11:00 PM on August 18, they may have been exposed to measles.

“A patient who visited the emergency department that evening may have measles, which can be highly contagious,” Secretary Levine said. “Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center is in the process of notifying patients who may have been in that area of the building; however, if you have been properly immunized against measles, your risk of getting the disease is minimal.

If you believe you might have been exposed and experience symptoms, please contact your health-care provider or call our toll-free hotline at 1-877-PA-HEALTH.”

Measles is a highly contagious but vaccine-preventable disease that spreads through coughing, sneezing or other contact with the mucus or saliva of an infected person. Symptoms typically appear 1 to 3 weeks after infection and include: rash; high fever; cough; and red, watery eyes.

According to Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) those most at-risk are:

Infants less than one year of age who are too young to have received the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine;

Individuals who refused vaccination; and

Individuals from parts of the world where there is low vaccination coverage or circulating measles.

Additionally, even if you were vaccinated, you may still be at risk if you were vaccinated with an inactivated vaccine, which was used from 1963 through 1967, and have not been revaccinated; or you were born after 1957 and have only received one dose of MMR vaccine.