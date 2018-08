× Penn Township police searching for missing woman

YORK COUNTY, Pa — Penn Township Police are searching for a missing woman who does have medical issues.

According to police, Terry Shellman, 49, was last seen wearing pink pants, and a grey shirt.

She is described as a white female, 5′ 1″, weighs about 200 lbs, and has short, brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.