× Two SCI Camp Hill officers hospitalized from mysterious illness

CAMP HILL, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — Investigators are working to determine what caused a mysterious illness sending two officers from SCI Camp Hill to the hospital.

According to Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Communications Director Susan McNaughton, one officer reported that he was feeling ill, and had thrown up after brushing a glove off a table in the inmate exercise yard on Saturday morning.

A second officer reported feeling queasy, but had no other symptoms.

Both officers were taken to a local hospital for examination and treatment.

McNaughton said “This is to err on the side of caution.”

A specially-equipped team was sent to retrieve the glove.

No other officers have reported feeling ill at this time.