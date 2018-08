× CD East High School closed Monday and Tuesday for Mold

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Central Dauphin East High School will be closed on Monday and Tuesday due to mold.

District officials say the school will be closed to address issues that arose unexpectedly regarding mold in some basement classrooms, caused by the recent heavy rains.

The district’s consultant says the school may be able to re-open on Wednesday, August 29.