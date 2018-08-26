× Drugs seized from SCI Camp Hill visitor

CAMP HILL, Cumberland County, Pa. — A Department of Corrections officer seized 37.1 grams of amphetamines after a random K-9 air scan of visitors.

According to reports, a K-9 unit showed interest in a woman who had arrived at approximately 11:50 a.m. on Aug. 25.

During an interview conducted by a Department of Corrections officer, the woman admitted to having drugs in her pants.

Officers then interviewed the driver of the car the woman arrived in, along with several inmates.

Charges could be filed later this week.