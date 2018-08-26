× Hawaii shuts out South Korea to win Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Hawaii defeated South Korea, 3-0, on Sunday to claim the 2018 Little League World Series championship.

The team from Honolulu led off with a home run from Mana Lau Kong. They scored two more runs on a passed ball in the third inning.

Ka’olu Holt started on the mound for Hawaii and pitched a complete game, allowing no runs.

Hawaii beat Georgia, 3-0, to win the U.S. championship game on Saturday.

It’s the third time a team from Hawaii has won the annual tournament.