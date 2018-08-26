Hawaii shuts out South Korea to win Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA - AUGUST 26: Mana Lau Kong #19 of the West Region from Hawaii celebrates after hitting a solo home run against South Korea during the Championship Game of the Little League World Series at Lamade Stadium on August 26, 2018 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA - AUGUST 26: Mana Lau Kong #19 of the West Region from Hawaii celebrates after hitting a solo home run against South Korea during the Championship Game of the Little League World Series at Lamade Stadium on August 26, 2018 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Hawaii defeated South Korea, 3-0, on Sunday to claim the 2018 Little League World Series championship.
The team from Honolulu led off with a home run from Mana Lau Kong. They scored two more runs on a passed ball in the third inning.
Ka’olu Holt started on the mound for Hawaii and pitched a complete game, allowing no runs.
Hawaii beat Georgia, 3-0, to win the U.S. championship game on Saturday.
It’s the third time a team from Hawaii has won the annual tournament.