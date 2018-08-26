× Hot and Humid Start to the Work Week

HEAT AND HUMIDITY ON THE RISE: Temperatures will soar as we kick off the new work week on Monday and remain well above average approaching the mid-week. Daytime highs will break into the 90s in many areas. It will be very humid as well as dew points also climb.

The increase in heat and humidity could spark a pop-up shower or thunderstorm Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. However, these will not be all-day rain events.

A cold front approaches Thurs day. Temperatures will cool off, but there will be an increase in chances for more numerous showers.