× New Jersey man charged with making terroristic threats after mailing white powder to judge’s office

EARL TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County, Pa. — A new Jersey man sent his payment for a fine along with a white powder to district judge Johnathan Heisse’s office on Aug. 20.

The mail was sent by Thomas Kerry, 51, of Palmyra, N.J. He has been charged with making terroristic threats.

New Holland police were called to the judge’s office in Earl Township at 8:20 p.m., according to police reports.

The substance was tested and determined to be methamphetamine.

Kerry earned the fine while driving on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.