One dead in officer involved shooting in Manchester Township

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — One man is dead after a police involved shooting in Manchester Township on Saturday night.

According to State Police, a suspect from a retail theft earlier in the day was found to be staying at the Motel 6 in the 100 block of Arsenal Road.

An officer from West Manchester Township and Northern York County Regional went to the motel to confront the suspect.

Investigators say, the two officers made contact with the man in a hallway, inside the motel. During the interaction, police say the suspect “pulled out a firearm and discharged it.”

An officer from West Manchester Township Police Department returned fire, striking the man.

Officers immediately provided first aid, and called emergency services.

The man was taken to York Hospital, where he later died, according to the York County Coroners office.

No other injuries were reported.

Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate.