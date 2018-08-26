× York Arts Festival draws artists from all over to the Colonial Complex

YORK, Pa. — The York Arts Festival was held this weekend in downtown York.

Fine artists from across the country came out to show their work near the Colonial Complex.

Highlights included the Yorkfest juried art exhibition, a silent disco and other exhibits, such as Yorkfest youth art and literary exhibits.

This year’s featured artist, Robert Oughton, was selected for his pen-and-ink drawing “Lite Aire,” which is being used in advertisements and postcards.

Locals who came out to enjoy the arts were just happy to share the excitement.