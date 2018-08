Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- The York City Police Department's lip-synch video was pulled because of the appearance of a "divisive business," according to York Mayor Michael Helfrich.

The video, which was set to be released at a York Revolution game on Saturday, Aug. 25, features Maple Donuts, a business that, according to Mayor Helfrich, "uses politically charged and divisive messaging."

Helfrich cites that the Police Department must be associated with fair and equal treatment.