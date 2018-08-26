York Mayor pulls police lip sync video from Rev’s game after learning it featured Maple Donuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Sue Adams of York County was approached the last week of July by York City Police Department to put together a lip sync video.

It was all a part of a fundraiser for the police department, scheduled to be shown at a Saturday night York Revolution game.

"They picked out a song, they told me they wanted there to be a maple donuts truck and they were going to chase it through the city, showing the different points of interest for the city like central market, cherry lane, the revolution," said Sue Adams, video coordinator.

Adams says she coordinated the logistics with both the police department and the York mayors office so they shot the video on august 21st.

However, the next morning Sue says she got a call from police telling her that York Mayor Michael Helfrich, wanted the video pulled because of political ties with Maple Donuts.

Something Helfrich says he never approved.

FOX43 exclusively obtained that video from the owner.

"About two weeks ago, I heard that there was an idea to do this video with Maple Donuts and I said hell no," said Helfrich.

Helfrich says somehow his message that the video was a no-go didn't get back to the police department.

"Next thing I know, on Wednesday, I'm finding out that this video has been shot, and people are talking about releasing it," added Helfrich.

"I was really confused about that because none of us ever thought any political issue with the maple donuts truck at all. it was just funny. cops chasing a donut truck I mean that's funny," said Sue Adams, video coordinator.

We asked Mayor Helfrich if there was any sort of political motive behind his actions.

This was his response.

"This is not a political issue, I have many friends that support all sorts of candidates, it's not about that, it's about a choice to use wedge issues in your advertising and then be associated with a police department that has to work with a diverse population," said Helfrich.

"I'm working on bringing the city together, bringing the residents together with the police department, there's been a breach for many years and something like this just doesn't help," added Helfrich.

"I think it's sad that someone would be that narrow minded to look at this video and think that it's political," said Sue Adams, coordinator.

Now Helfrich says he has every intention to re-shoot the video, without Maple Donuts.

Helfrich says there is a public NAACP meeting which will be held on Tuesday.

He says they will be discussing the video and hopes to make it clear that it doesn't reflect the City of York or its police department.