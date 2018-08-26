× York Turtle Derby benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters programs

YORK COUNTY — Pennsylvania rivers experienced a lot of flooding this summer, but nothing could have been a better sight than a flood of rubber turtles.

Four-thousand rubber turtles raced down the Codorus Creek for the York Turtle Derby, another exciting part of Yorkfest.

People were able to “adopt” turtles to race in their name and win prizes.

The derby benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters for York and Adams counties.

The weekend itself was to help promote community partners, sell farm show milkshakes and kickoff the upcoming minority recruitment campaign, Kindred Connections.