× Carlisle man arrested after stealing over $1000 worth of computer equipment from Walmart

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Carlisle man was arrested after it was found he had stolen items worth over $1000 from a store.

Conor Beaupre, 21, was arrested on Retail Theft charges on August 26.

At approximately 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Beaupre entered the Walmart store in the first block of Noble Boulevard in Carlisle, and removed a laptop and various computer equipment from shelves, and concealed them inside a large tote bin.

He proceeded to exit the store with the items concealed, but was seen on security cameras and identified later.

It was found that the items Beaupre had stolen amounted in over $1000, and he was arrested and taken to Cumberland County Prison for arraignment.