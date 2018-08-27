× Central York HS student charged with making a terroristic threat

A ninth grade student at Central York High School has been charged with making a terroristic threat, the Central York School District said in a Facebook post.

On Friday, high school administrators were notified of a concerning statement overheard in a hallway. Police were notified and investigated the incident which led to a terroristic threat charge.

The school district says the student was removed from school and is not there at this time.

“The safety and security of our students, faculty and staff is our highest priority,” the Facebook post stated. “We treat any information we receive regarding a safety of concern seriously and act urgently to investigate and bring to resolution such a situation.”

The school district added, “We believe our schools are safe and secure and we will continue working to ensure the safety of ALL students, faculty and staff in our schools, and will communicate with you regarding these efforts regularly.”