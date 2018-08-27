× DNA testing leads to arrest for Lancaster man accused of robbing Turkey Hill store in 2017

LANCASTER COUNTY — A test of DNA left at the crime scene led to an arrest on armed robbery charges more than a year later for a 30-year-old Lancaster County man.

Shane Aaron Trimble, of Lancaster, was arrested Friday on charges of theft by unlawful taking and robbery after a year-long investigation by Southern Lancaster County Regional and Pennsylvania State Police. The charges are in connection to a June 14, 2017 robbery of a Turkey Hill store on the 2100 block of New Danville Pike.

According to Southern Regional Police, a suspect entered the store at 4:51 a.m., displayed a handgun, demanded cash, and fled the scene after receiving less than $100. Police say they used surveillance footage to determine which direction the getaway vehicle fled. Officers checked the area and discovered a pair of sunglasses and a black mask they believe were worn by the suspect during the robbery lying long the side of the roadway, according to police.

On June 23, the items were sent to the Pennsylvania State Police DNA Laboratory for analysis, police say. State Police technicians informed Southern Regional Police on April 13 of this year that DNA found in the mask tested as a positive match for Trimble. That match was confirmed by the PSP DNA lab on August 20, police say.

Investigators determined that the vehicle used by Trimble to escape was linked to a relative, according to police.

Trimble was arrested on Friday at 4 p.m. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge William E. Benner Jr. and remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $350,000 bail.