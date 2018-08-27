× Eagles release linebacker Corey Nelson

PHILADELPHIA– Just months after signing the free agent linebacker, the Philadelphia Eagles have released the player.

The team cut LB Corey Nelson over the weekend, after it was expected he would compete for a starting job.

However, Nelson, 26, reportedly never moved past getting the majority of third team reps during training camp.

It appears the team will enter the season with LBs Nate Gerry and Kamu Grugier-Hill getting the majority of reps at weak side linebacker.