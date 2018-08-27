FOX43 to host meet and greets during 2018 York Fair
YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The 2018 York Fair is set for September, and your favorite FOX43 Team Members will be there!
The fair kicks off on Friday, September 7, and FOX43 Morning News will be live from the York Fairgrounds on Friday, September 14.
Every day of the fair, different members of the FOX43 team will be available during meet and greets according to the following schedule:
Friday, September 7th 2:15-4:15pm
Andrea Michaels, Grace Griffaton
Saturday, September 8th 2:15-4:15pm
Jack Eble, Chelsea Koerbler, Lyndsay Barna
Sunday, September 9th 2:15 – 4:15pm
Jossie Carbonare, Chelsea Koerbler, Samantha Galvez, Matt Maisel
Monday, September 10th
12:00pm-2:00pm – Amy Lutz, Matt Maisel, Andrea Michaels, Trenice Bishop, Chris Garrett, Lynda Weed, Bryanna Gallagher
2:00pm – 4:00pm – Jossie Carbonare and Bradon Long
4:00pm-6:00pm – Andrew Kalista, Chelsea Koerbler
6:30pm-8:30pm – Evan, Ali, Jackie, Todd and MaryEllen Pann
Tuesday, September 11th (2:15-4:15)
Jackie De Tore, Andrew Kalista, Amy Lutz, Bradon Long
Wednesday, September 12 (2:15-4:15)
Evan Forrester, MaryEllen Pann, Andrea Michaels
Thursday, September 13 (2:15-4:15)
Chris Garrett & Bryanna Gallagher
Friday, September 14 (2:15-4:15)
Grace Griffaton & Lynda Weed
Saturday, September 15 (2:15-4:15)
Jack Eble, Samantha Galvez, and Ashley Paul
Sunday, September 16 (2:15-4:15)