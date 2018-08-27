× FOX43 to host meet and greets during 2018 York Fair

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The 2018 York Fair is set for September, and your favorite FOX43 Team Members will be there!

The fair kicks off on Friday, September 7, and FOX43 Morning News will be live from the York Fairgrounds on Friday, September 14.

Every day of the fair, different members of the FOX43 team will be available during meet and greets according to the following schedule:

Friday, September 7th 2:15-4:15pm

Andrea Michaels, Grace Griffaton

Saturday, September 8th 2:15-4:15pm

Jack Eble, Chelsea Koerbler, Lyndsay Barna

Sunday, September 9th 2:15 – 4:15pm

Jossie Carbonare, Chelsea Koerbler, Samantha Galvez, Matt Maisel

Monday, September 10th

12:00pm-2:00pm – Amy Lutz, Matt Maisel, Andrea Michaels, Trenice Bishop, Chris Garrett, Lynda Weed, Bryanna Gallagher

2:00pm – 4:00pm – Jossie Carbonare and Bradon Long

4:00pm-6:00pm – Andrew Kalista, Chelsea Koerbler

6:30pm-8:30pm – Evan, Ali, Jackie, Todd and MaryEllen Pann

Tuesday, September 11th (2:15-4:15)

Jackie De Tore, Andrew Kalista, Amy Lutz, Bradon Long

Wednesday, September 12 (2:15-4:15)

Evan Forrester, MaryEllen Pann, Andrea Michaels

Thursday, September 13 (2:15-4:15)

Chris Garrett & Bryanna Gallagher

Friday, September 14 (2:15-4:15)

Grace Griffaton & Lynda Weed

Saturday, September 15 (2:15-4:15)

Jack Eble, Samantha Galvez, and Ashley Paul

Sunday, September 16 (2:15-4:15)

Ashley Paul & Lynda Weed