Governor Wolf orders Commonwealth Flags at Half-Staff to honor Senator John McCain

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Governor Tom Wolf has ordered the Commonwealth flag at the Capitol Complex and throughout all public buildings and grounds throughout the state lowered to half-staff to honor the passing of Arizona Senator John McCain.

“Senator John McCain dedicated his entire life to his country and we owe him a debt of gratitude for his sacrifice and contributions over decades of service,” Governor Wolf said. “Senator McCain embodied the core principles of American citizenship and he put his country over himself at every turn. He will be missed.”

Senator John McCain, 81, passed away Saturday, August 25, 2018. He served as senator from Arizona from 1987 until his passing and two terms in the United States House of Representatives. Senator McCain served his country in the United States Navy and was captured and held as a prisoner of war before retiring and entering politics.