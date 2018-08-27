× Harrisburg man charged with attempted murder in stabbing

HARRISBURG — Police have charged a 21-year-old Harrisburg man with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and possessing the instruments of crime in connection to a stabbing that occurred Saturday on the 300 block of S. 14th Street.

Jose Manuel Rodriguez-Rodriguez is accused of stabbing a man several times in the torso during an argument, Harrisburg Police say. Prior to the stabbing, Rodriguez-Rodriguez allegedly used a brick to damage the windshield of the victim’s vehicle, according to police.

Police say they were able to communicate with several people who knew Rodriguez-Rodriguez after the incident, and Rodriguez-Rodriguez turned himself in to Harrisburg Police later in the day. He was arrested, medically cleared at the hospital, and transported to County Booking.