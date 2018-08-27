Heat and humidity start to crank up on Monday, with heat indices feeling like the middle to upper 90s

HEAT WAVE BEGINS THE WEEK: It’s a hot and humid start to the workweek, and Monday brings the start of the next heat wave. The morning is warm and muggy, with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s and hazy sunshine. Then, the heat starts to crank up for Monday. Temperatures reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees under hazy sunshine. There’s the small chance for a pop up shower or storm, but most should stay dry. It’s warm and stuffy through the night, with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Some hazy and foggy spots form once again. Tuesday is hazy, hotter and more humid. Temperatures are toasty, with readings in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat indices feel like the middle 90s to near 100 degrees at times. A couple thunderstorms also cannot be ruled out. Most are expected to stay dry Tuesday despite the small thunderstorm risk. Wednesday brings more of the same, with more heat and humidity. Expect temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat indices feel like the middle 90s to near 100 degrees.

NEXT T-STORM CHANCE: Thursday is warm and stuffy, with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Highs are in the lower to middle 80s. The pattern stalls and remains a bit unsettled, so the chance for some showers and thunderstorms remains on Friday. Temperatures come down a bit, with readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s. There’s no break from the humidity despite the lower temperatures.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend remains a bit unsettled, but it does not appear to be a complete washout. Expect partly sunny skies Saturday, with the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. Sunday brings a bit of a better chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms. It’s still fairly humid, with temperatures in the lower to middle on both days.

Have a great Monday!