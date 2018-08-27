× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (August 27, 2018)

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police have filed charges against the former CEO and controller of Worley & Obetz.

Police determined Worley & Obetz funds covered over $1 million in Jeffrey B. Lyons’ credit card debt, with Karen L. Connelly authorizing most of the payments.

FOX43’s Ashley Paul has more tonight on FOX43 News At Ten.

Also at 10, we hear from the mother of the man who was shot and killed by an officer Saturday night after he pulled a gun on police and fired it at them, according to State Police. The mother blames his addiction and a lack of proper help for the shooting.