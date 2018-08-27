Hot Tuesday before thunderstorm chances cool us down into the weekend

HEAT ADVISORY: We continue increasingly muggy trend throughout the evening. Temperatures stay in the 80s for most of the evening. We dip into the 70s by the morning with patchy fog likely. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Tuesday from Noon until 8PM. Heat index values will approach the 100-degree mark with actual afternoon temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s. A stray thunderstorm is likely due to pure humidity, however most locations stay dry. Everyone has the same low chance of seeing a short-lived thunderstorm with a heavy downpour. Wednesday shapes up in almost exactly the same way as Tuesday, but with a few more afternoon clouds.

STORM CHANCES: Our next organized thunderstorm chance pushes through Thursday. A muggy morning start in the mid-70s increases cloud cover throughout the day. Highs only make it to the mid-80s. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon. A few could be strong, but not expected to be severe at this time. Rain chances continue into Friday but become more spotty. Overcast skies keep high temperatures on Friday right at the 80-degree mark.

COOLER WEEKEND: A stray shower can’t be ruled out over the weekend, but most locations remain dry. Morning lows stay a bit muggy near 70-degrees but mostly cloudy skies limit afternoon temperatures to the mid-80s for the start of Labor Day Weekend.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long