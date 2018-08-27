× Lebanon County student facing charges after allegedly posting picture of gun, referencing “packing for school”

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A juvenile is facing charges after allegedly posting a picture of a gun on social media, and referenced “packing for school” in the post.

The juvenile is facing Terroristic Threats charges for the incident.

On August 24, State Police at Jonestown received a complaint of an Instagram photo that contained a photo of a gun, and a reference to “packing for school.” The post was removed shortly after it was uploaded.

A subsequent investigation revealed that the account holder may attend Lebanon County Schools, according to the police report.

After contacting Lebanon County Schools, police found the name connected to the account to be fraudulent, and were able to identify a 16-year-old boy as a suspect.

Once interviewed, the juvenile confessed to posting the photo as a “prank.”

He told police that the photo was copied from the internet, and confirmed that he did not have any access to firearms.

The juvenile was taken into custody on charges of Terroristic Threats.