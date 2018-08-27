× Man facing charges after assaulting, strangling victim in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a victim several times, causing visible injuries.

Steven Delp, 43, is facing strangulation, simple assault, and harassment charges for the incident.

On August 22 around 2:00 a.m., police arrested Delp for a domestic violence incident that occurred in the 100 block of North East Street in Carlisle.

Delp allegedly punched and strangled the victim multiple times, causing visible injuries.

The victim was able to get away and contact police for assistance.

Delp was taken into custody and taken to Cumberland County Prison.