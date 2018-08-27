Millersville University students return to class, experience new changes on campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLERSVILLE -- Summer vacation is over for students at Millersville University where they are attending the first day of classes today. In addition is adjusting to their new class load, students will also see some new changes on campus and in their dorms.

New on campus is the Lombardo Welcome Center. The building includes interactive screens in the lobby and even has solar panels to help with sustainability efforts across campus.

There are also newly developed residence halls on the Millersville campus where students with common interests can live and build a life together.

FOX43's Lynda Weed visited the campus this morning to speak with University officials and hear about the changes.