Police investigate hit-and-run crash in Mechanicsburg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Mechanicsburg.

The accident occurred at the intersection of East Simpson Street and Allendale Road Saturday afternoon.

According to police, a vehicle traveling eastbound on East Simpson Street was struck at the intersection by another vehicle — driving westbound — when the striking vehicle made a left-hand turn. Police say both vehicles pulled over at first but the striking vehicle — described as being a white Honda sedan — drove off and left the scene.

Anyone with information should contact Mechanicsburg Police at 717-691-3300. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 717-691-3309.