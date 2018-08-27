× Police investigating multiple vehicles damaged in Upper Allen Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating multiple vehicles being keyed.

On August 25 around 7:30 p.m., Upper Allen Police received a report that multiple vehicles had been keyed in Delancey Court.

Police believe the time frame for the damage to have occurred was between 11:00 p.m. on August 24 and 10:30 a.m. on August 25.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect’s possible identity to contact Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676.

An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting: http://www.upperallenpolice.com.