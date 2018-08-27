× Police investigating series of thefts from vehicles in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a series of thefts from vehicles in Carlisle.

On August 26, police responded to several reported thefts from vehicles in the area of the 200 block of E. Louther St. and Porter Ave.

The thefts occurred overnight sometime between midnight and 7:00 a.m., and multiple items were taken from various vehicles.

According to police, it was also determined that a garage was entered and items were taken.

Anyone with information into the incident is asked to contact Carlisle Police Department.