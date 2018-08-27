× Police issue arrest warrant for wanted Middletown man charged with indecent assault of a minor

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police have issued a felony arrest warrant for a Middletown man charged with indecent assault of a minor.

Miguel Angel Bones, 40, of the first block of Nelson Manor Lane is charged with one count of unlawful contact with a minor, one count of indecent assault of a person less than 16-years of age, and one count of corruption of minors.

Bones was charged as a result of incidents that took place in 2017 and 2018.

There is an active warrant for his arrest.