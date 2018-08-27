× Ravens place rookie fourth round draft pick on injured reserve

BALTIMORE– An injury will cost a fourth round pick his rookie season.

The Baltimore Ravens have placed WR Jaleel Scott on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, ending his rookie campaign before it even began.

Scott, 23, was the Ravens’ fourth round draft choice this season out of New Mexico State.

Last year, he hauled in 76 catches for 1,079 yards and nine touchdowns.

Now, he will rehab his injury in the hopes of making a healthy return to the field in 2019.