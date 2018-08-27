× Steelers sign LB Vince Williams, K Chris Boswell to contract extensions

PITTSBURGH– The Pittsburgh Steelers have elected to keep a couple of key members of the team’s roster around for awhile.

The team signed LB Vince Williams to a three-year extension and K Chris Boswell to a four-year extension.

Williams, 28, received a deal that is reportedly worth more than $20 million after a season in which he recorded 88 tackles and an interception. He has spent his entire five-year career with the team, and could be in Pittsburgh through 2021.

Boswell, 26, received a deal that is reportedly worth just shy of $20 million. In 2018, he hit career highs with 35 field goals at a 92.1% clip and 37 extra points made. He has spent his entire three-year career with the team, and could now be in Pittsburgh through 2022.