Swatara Police arrest Harrisburg man wanted on outstanding warrants

SWATARA TOWNSHIP — A Harrisburg man wanted on firearms and other charges was apprehended Thursday after officers received a tip that he was in the area, according to Swatara Township Police.

Ladhellis Charleston was taken into custody around 2 p.m. after police responded to the area of 600 Yale Street, police say. Charleston was found driving a vehicle and was stopped and taken into custody without incident. During his arrest, police say, Charleston was found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen.

Charleston was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, person not to possess a firearm, and driving under a suspended license, police say. He was arraigned on the charges and remanded to Dauphin County Prison on $100,000 bail.