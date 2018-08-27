× U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive brothers from York, Adams counties in the Bronx, NY

HARRISBURG — The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force announced the arrests of two fugitive brothers in from York and Adams counties in The Bronx, NY, on Monday.

Marquis Clark, 20, of York, was wanted for failing to appear in court to answer charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without license, and receiving stolen property. His brother, Elijah Clark-Bream, 24, of Hanover, was wanted out of Conewago Township for aggravated assault, possession of firearms prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, and other offenses.

According to U.S. Marshal Martin J. Payne, attempts to find Clark and Clark-Bream in York and Hanover were unsuccessful, prompting the appointment of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to locate and apprehend them.

Investigators learned the brothers had fled together to the Bronx. At 10:45 Monday morning, the U.S. Marshals Task Force teamed with the New York/New Jersey Fugitive Task Force to arrest Clark-Bream at the intersection of Lyman and East 169th Streets in the Bronx.

About 15 minutes later, Clark was apprehended in the 1300 block of Lyman Street, U.S. Marshals say.

The brothers were turned over to New York City Police, pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

“The U.S. Marshals Service and our task force partners recognize the importance of cooperation between federal, state and local police agencies to prevent convicted felons from possessing firearms,” Payne said in a press release. “It is my sincere hope that the arrest of these fugitives bring some sense of relief to the community.”