Vehicle crashes into barn in Eastern Adams County; no one injured

ADAMS COUNTY — Eastern Adams County Police responded to a single-vehicle crash into a barn Sunday morning on the 1400 block of Irishtown Road.

The accident occurred around 4 a.m., police say. When police arrived at the scene, the found a single vehicle crashed into the side of the the barn. The driver was out of the vehicle, and other than a small scrape to his leg, he suffered no other apparent injuries.

According to police, the driver said he fell asleep at the wheel and drifted off the road. The driver did not appear to be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs, and passed a field sobriety test, police say. The driver told police he worked for a company that sets up and breaks down equipment for a touring musical act, and that he was driving home from a job in Virginia.

The vehicle struck the cement block corner of the main structure of the barn, and caused significant damage, taking down a wall and a cement beam. The vehicle also impacted the electric meter on the corner of the vehicle and damaged it, causing the meter to become inoperable, police say.

As Police were securing the accident scene, the main electrical line above the meter sparked several times, so Police advised dispatch to have Met-Ed respond to the barn to disconnect power to prevent a fire.