Worley and Obetz CEO and controller facing felony charges

"We didn’t know the extent of what was happening. We just knew we were going to lose our jobs."

Emotion is still raw for Donna Daub, who worked at Worley and Obetz for 17 years.

“They were stealing from me. They were stealing from my family. They were stealing from other employee’s families and other employees. It’s unbelievable,” said Daub.

She was one of 250 employees at Worley and Obetz to lose their jobs when the company announced bankruptcy and closed it’s doors in early June.

Now the former CEO and controller are facing charges.

“The short version is he was the CEO and was using personal credit cards to roll up personal expenses and the controller would reimburse him for that with company for a long time, and in excess of over a million dollars,” said Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman.

57 year-old Jeff Lyons, Worley and Obetz’s former CEO, is charged with six felonies.

He allegedly used company money to fund trips, online shopping, gym memberships, spa services and more.

64 year-old Karen Connelly, the former controller, is charged with two felonies for authorizing the charges, shocking those who worked under her.

“Karen meant the world to me, she’s a good person,” said Daub.

Daub says Lyons would spend a lot of time in Connelly’s office, but she didn’t think much of it.

When asked if she ever suspected something like this was going on, though, the answer was clear.

“From the numbers I saw, yeah. I would have said that something didn’t add up,” said Daub.

Stedman says despite the fact their investigation has gone back eight years, the findings are really quite simple.

“There are pretty basic laws that people know, and don’t steal is an easy one,” said Stedman.

Four banks were also out tens of millions of dollars as a result of the Worley and Obetz closure, but the DA says that is a part of a separate investigation.