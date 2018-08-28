× 2 juvenile suspects in Lancaster shooting surrender to authorities

LANCASTER — Two teen-age suspects in a shooting that left one person injured in Lancaster last Friday have turned themselves in to authorities, according to Lancaster City Police.

Philip Dickinson, 16, of the 900 block of East Orange Street, surrendered to authorities shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, police say. He is charged with aggravated assault, robbery, criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor and recklessly endangering another person, police say.

The 14-year-old suspect, who was not identified by police, turned himself in Monday at about 4 p.m. He is charged with aggravated assault, robbery, criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, and recklessly endangering another person. His charges were filed with Lancaster County Juvenile Probation, police say.

Dickinson and the other suspect were charged in connection to a shooting incident that occurred Friday at approximately 3:32 p.m. Officers dispatched to the 600 block of Third Street discovered a 28-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment, police say.

Police identified Dickinson and the other suspect after an investigation.