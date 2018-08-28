× 2 Lancaster men sentenced in ‘brutal attack’ on barber shop owner

LANCASTER — Two Lancaster men will serve several years in prison for committing a “brutal attack” in a Lancaster barber shop in January, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Emanuel Candelaria, 23, will serve an 8 to 20-year term, while Domingo Rivera, 19, will serve 7 to 18 years.

Both pleaded guilty to several offenses, including robbery, conspiracy, and illegal possession of firearms.

They were sentenced this week by Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker. Assistant District Attorney Travis S. Anderson prosecuted the case.

According to Anderson, the Jan. 17 incident at the Level Up barber shop was a “brutal attack” that left the business owner injured after being pistol-whipped in the face and head.

A neighbor called 911 shortly after midnight as the attack occurred. When police arrived, they found the owner covered in blood, while two suspects, later identified as Candelaria and Rivera, were seen running down the back stairs. They were found hiding in a basement crawl space. Their guns, fully loaded, were found hidden in the ceiling after officers noted one of the tiles had been moved.

As part of their sentences, Candelaria and Rivera were ordered to pay $4,265 in restitution.