Another hot one before Thursday storm chances

HEAT ADVISORY AGAIN: Temperatures stay in the 80s for most of the evening under mostly clear skies. Morning lows dip into the low-to-mid 70s once again on a muggy start. We keep the humidity Wednesday. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect with heat index values once again reaching the 100-105 degree range. Actual high temperatures make it into the mid-90s in some spots. A stray thunderstorm will be possible once again based solely off of humidity, with heavy downpours possible. Most locations stay dry.

STORM CHANCES: Our next storm system pushes into the commonwealth late Wednesday, but waits to get here until Thursday. Morning lows stay in the mid-70s with increasing cloud cover throughout the morning into the afternoon. A few storms could be strong, but are not expected to be severe at this time. Highs reach the mid-to-upper 80s. The system then stalls to our south, keeping cloud cover around. A few showers could try and kick up into our southern counties off-and-on Friday, but most locations stay dry with less humidity, mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low-80s to finish August.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Very low rain chances stick around throughout the weekend with slowly increasing humidity. Highs stay in the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday with stray thunderstorm chances possible. Most locations stay dry and more showers will be seen on Saturday than on Sunday. We creep back into the upper-80s for Labor Day with a higher chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Don’t change any plans for the weekend, just be ready to head indoors for a brief time if necessary.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long