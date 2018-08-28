× Carlisle couple charged with child endangerment

CARLISLE — A Carlisle couple has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after police found that a 3-year-old boy and his two siblings had been left unattended.

According to police, the 3-year-old was found chasing a dog down a sidewalk with no adults present. Police stopped the boy and discovered he had been left alone, along with his 11-year-old and 8-month-old siblings. He was two blocks away from his home, and had been on his own for about 30 minutes, police say.

After an investigation, police learned the child’s father, Samuel Johnson, had been watching all three children when he fell asleep. When he woke, police say, he found the 3-year-old was missing. Police say Johnson made no attempt to contact police; instead, he left the other children alone in the home while he and the children’s mother, Shaunice Hendon, attempted to locate the boy.

Police charged Johnson and Hendon with child endangerment after the 3-year-old was found.