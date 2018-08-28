× CD East High School students, staff to return Wednesday

LOWER PAXTON TWP., Dauphin County — Central Dauphin East High School will reopen to students and staff Wednesday, August 29, according to the school district.

The high school was closed Monday and Tuesday due to mold.

“We are pleased to report that the air-quality test results came back ‘all clear,'” the district said. “In addition to testing the previously affected areas of the building the Administration has taken the extra step of testing the air quality in other sections of (CD East). Every test came back normal.”

The district added, “We would like to thank the (Central Dauphin School District) Facilities and Custodial staff for all of their hard work to address this issue. Additionally, we would like to thank the parents, students and (CD East) staff for their patience and understanding regarding this matter.”